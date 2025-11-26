973 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,521,000 after buying an additional 1,930,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 300,996.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 209,822 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceTitan by 215.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTAN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital raised ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $43,647,909.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,595,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,706,572.83. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,749,278.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.