Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Director James Donnally Buys 27,886 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) Director James Donnally bought 27,886 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,975.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Innventure Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of Innventure stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Innventure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $342.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in Innventure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innventure during the second quarter valued at $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Innventure by 144.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innventure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

