DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of CIVB FY2026 Earnings

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.