DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of CIVB FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBFree Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.