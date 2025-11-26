DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of CIVB FY2026 Earnings

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%.
Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
