Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Holdings Increased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

VGSH opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

