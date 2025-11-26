FY2026 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:UBSFY Issued By Wedbush

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UbiSoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for UbiSoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

UbiSoft Entertainment Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of UBSFY opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. UbiSoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

