Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC Invests $746,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Sprinklr accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,542 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 212.2% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 342,068 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $286,812.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,450.75. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.