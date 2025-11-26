Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,446,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,954,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,104 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,312,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

