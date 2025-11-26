775,000 Shares in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I $RTACU Bought by RK Capital Management LLC FL

RK Capital Management LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,000. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I makes up approximately 0.1% of RK Capital Management LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Get Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of RTACU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.