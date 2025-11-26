Lauer Wealth LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 276.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 208.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 69.9%

Shares of ARKB stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.