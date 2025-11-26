Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in BOX by 692.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.87.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,612,431.56. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $144,586.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 497,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

