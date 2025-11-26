Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYRE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

SYRE stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.99. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

