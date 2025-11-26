Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) recently:

11/20/2025 – Modine Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Modine Manufacturing was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/14/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Modine Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Modine Manufacturing had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

