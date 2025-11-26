XTX Topco Ltd Sells 91,707 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,707 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

