Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 228,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,301,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

