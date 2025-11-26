Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
