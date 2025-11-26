Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Arteris, Inc. $AIP

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Arteris makes up about 0.7% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Arteris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,637,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 987,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 46.4% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,739,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581,830.10. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,739,071 shares in the company, valued at $127,581,830.10. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 503,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.25%.The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

