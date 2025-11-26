SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC reduced its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLB by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLB by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,317,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,080,734,000 after buying an additional 18,672,021 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLB by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after buying an additional 4,719,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SLB by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 211.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB Announces Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

