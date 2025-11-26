Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

