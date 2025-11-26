Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Position Trimmed by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 119.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth about $39,848,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NU by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NU by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

