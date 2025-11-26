AT&T Inc. $T is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,481,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,421 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 10.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of AT&T worth $795,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 877,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 285,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 607,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE T opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

