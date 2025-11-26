Teramo Advisors LLC Sells 579,400 Shares of Planet Labs PBC $PL

Teramo Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,400 shares during the quarter. Planet Labs PBC accounts for about 0.9% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teramo Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Planet Labs PBC worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,066.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $16.78.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

