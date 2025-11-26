Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,458,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,798 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pfizer worth $253,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

