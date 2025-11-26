Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

MUFG opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

