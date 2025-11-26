Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. CubeSmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 233,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,227,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,171,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 18.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 663,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 102,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

