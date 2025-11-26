Dollar General Corporation $DG Position Increased by Twin Lions Management LLC

Twin Lions Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 21.8% of Twin Lions Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Lions Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 483.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $606,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE DG opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

