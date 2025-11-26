Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $110,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. $BTBT

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 56.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 60.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bit Digital news, CFO Erke Huang sold 1,089,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $2,374,813.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,585,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,686.48. This represents a 40.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bit Digital Trading Down 1.3%

BTBT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $731.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 4.79.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTBT shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.