Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $11,170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,136.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $113.48.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.53%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $459,963.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,194.20. The trade was a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

