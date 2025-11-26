Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TSE:BDIV opened at C$23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.04. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.20 and a 1-year high of C$24.20.

Get Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.