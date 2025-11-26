Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
TSE:BDIV opened at C$23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.04. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.20 and a 1-year high of C$24.20.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile
