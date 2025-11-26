Inceptionr LLC Buys 26,465 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.