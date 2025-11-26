Viawealth LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Viawealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,176,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 177.9% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $380.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $238.73 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

