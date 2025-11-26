Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Announces Earnings Results

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.51%.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

LON SDY opened at GBX 26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. Speedy Hire has a 12 month low of GBX 17.62 and a 12 month high of GBX 33.70. The stock has a market cap of £121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 to GBX 79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 per share, with a total value of £20,735. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,000. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

