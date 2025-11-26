23,864 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 686.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

NYSE INGR opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

