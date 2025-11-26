Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,507 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $39,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:WSM opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

