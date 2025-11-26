Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,502 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of SunOpta worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $398.39 million, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.57 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. SunOpta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

