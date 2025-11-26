Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,502 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of SunOpta worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SunOpta Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $398.39 million, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on STKL
SunOpta Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.