The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMR. Wall Street Zen cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RMR stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $478.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.20.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $152.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 538.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 131.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.