BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of TSE ZWU opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.24.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Company Profile
