BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE ZWU opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.24.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S.

