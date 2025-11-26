Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, insider Kristin Blazewicz bought 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 829,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,310.60. This represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.