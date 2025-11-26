Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 456,727 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $5,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 426.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.