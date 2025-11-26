Viawealth LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Viawealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

