HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.900-3.200 EPS.

HP Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in HP by 70.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

