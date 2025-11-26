Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $20.31 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $890.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $558.13 and a 1-year high of $891.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded McKesson from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.