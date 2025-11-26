QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16,037.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 639.7% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

