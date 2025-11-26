LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of LX stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $575.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 320.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,861,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 2,942,964 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 207.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,419,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 2,306,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LexinFintech by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 1,977,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $7,373,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,990,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

