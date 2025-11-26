BXP (NYSE:BXP) EVP Peter Otteni Sells 4,136 Shares of Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BXP stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.03, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BXP during the second quarter worth $306,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BXP by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BXP by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 65,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

