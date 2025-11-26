Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $57.13 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.4% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $345,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $407.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $406.09 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

