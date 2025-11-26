J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $512.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.53 and a 200-day moving average of $475.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of -430.53, a P/E/G ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

