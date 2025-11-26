AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $216,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after acquiring an additional 189,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

