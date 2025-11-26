Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Shares of CBOE opened at $257.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

