Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Q1 Earnings

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Enbridge has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

