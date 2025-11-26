Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Cowen began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

