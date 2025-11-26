Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.4%

BHP opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.